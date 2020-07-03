New southwest distribution hub for SIG Roofing

Central Park industrial estate

SIG Roofing is investing more than £4m in a purpose-built facility on the Central Park industrial estate in Bristol. It has signed a 10-year lease with joint venture developer Richardson Barberry.

The 31,617 sq ft warehouse is designed to help SIG Roofing improve product supply across the region.

Divisional managing George King said: “This major investment programme signifies our commitment to providing a first-rate service to our customers, whilst also future proofing our business to further cement our number one position in the market.

“Once completed, the new site will enable us to ensure that local branches across the southwest and south Wales have a constant supply of every day roofing essentials, increasing stock availability for roofing professionals across the region and strengthening our delivery provisions in the area. By increasing stock holdings and the number of deliveries to those branches, we can make sure that goods are delivered on time and in full, reduce the risk of mis-picks and, ultimately, ensure we have the best possible communications channels between branch and customers.”

