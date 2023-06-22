New trucks for Star Platforms

The trucks have Sterling Beavertail bodies

UK-powered access company Star Platforms has made its biggest fleet investment to date with the purchase of 15 new trucks for equipment deliveries and collections.

The purchase includes three Volvo FH models with Andover trailers and 12 Volvo FMX models with Sterling Beavertail bodies.

The 15 trucks, of which eight have already been delivered to Star Platforms depots, have all been modified by MC Truck & Bus to Star’s specification to improve safety for drivers and other road users.

Managing director Richard Miller said: “The investment in 15 new trucks for our delivery fleet has been significant. We wanted to ensure that we continue to offer our customers the same high standard of customer service, not only with the fleet of powered access but also with our logistics.

“We have been able to modify each of the trucks to our own specifications, which has been a huge benefit to us. All of the modifications will help us deliver, load and unload equipment safely and efficiently. We are looking forward to welcoming the next seven trucks into our fleet over the coming months.”

With its head office in Houghton Regis (Bedfordshire), Star Platforms has seven other depots in Luton, Coalville, Warrington, Sevenoaks, Reading, Thetford and Bridgwater.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk