New York introduces licensing for all work on lifts

Andrew Cuomo has signed the legislation

The legislation also creates the New York State Elevator Safety & Standards Advisory Board to help establish recommendations for elevator inspections, examinations to satisfy licensing requirements, and enforcement to ensure compliance and promote public safety.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the legislation, which also covers other automated people-moving conveyances to be licensed by New York State.

“Millions of New Yorkers rely on elevators to get safely to and from work, school and home, and for many disabled New Yorkers it is their only means of access," said Cuomo. "For too long unsafe and defective elevators have led to unnecessary injuries and even deaths, and this new law will help ensure all individuals working with elevators have the proper training and credentials to make sure these machines meet the safety standards necessary to provide reliable service.”

Senator Diane Savino said: “The Elevator Safety Act will transform elevator safety in New York State by setting minimum education and training standards for elevator mechanics. New York State has 10 percent of all the elevators in this country and this common-sense law will protect the safety of New Yorkers. I thank Governor Cuomo for recognizing the urgency of this bill and signing it into law - ensuring trained professionals are working on the elevators that transport thousands of people daily is a great start to 2020.”

Assembly member Marcos Crespo added: “By creating a statewide licence, a uniform standard, and increasing the accountability for the installation and repair of elevators across our state we will not only improve the safety conditions for this workforce but also ensure a safer and more reliable service for all New Yorkers who rely daily on elevators to go about their lives and work. There is no doubt that this legislation will help prevent serious injury and loss of life for elevator installers and repair personnel and users alike.”

Recently, there have been multiple deaths and injuries related to elevator malfunctions in New York State.

This new law is designed to help protect the public and prevent injury from unsafe and poorly maintained. In order to receive a licence, individuals will need to meet necessary qualifications and participate in training and continuing education.

