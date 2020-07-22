New York tenders offshore wind project

Also announced was US$400m (£315m) in both public and private funding for port investments.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the plans include a requirement for offshore wind generators to partner with any of the 11 prequalified New York ports to stage, construct, manufacture key components, or coordinate operations and maintenance activities.

This solicitation has the potential to bring New York State halfway toward its goal of 9,000MW of offshore wind by 2035.

"During one of the most challenging years New York has ever faced, we remain laser-focused on implementing our nation-leading climate plan and growing our clean energy economy, not only to bring significant economic benefits and jobs to the state, but to quickly attack climate change at its source by reducing our emissions," said Cuomo. "With these record-breaking solicitations for renewable energy and new port infrastructure, New York continues to lead the way with the most ambitious Green New Deal in the nation, creating a future fuelled by clean, renewable energy sources."

