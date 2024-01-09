Newham signs PCSA with Countryside

Following a competitive tender process, regeneration specialist Countryside Partnerships has been appointed as lead contractor partner for the next stage of the Custom House regeneration programme, one of Newham Council’s three estate-led regeneration schemes.

Countryside has signed a pre-construction services agreement (PCSA) to lead on the design development and enabling works of the sites. This includes housing, commercial premises and a health centre across the Freemasons Road retail area.

Planning and building works have already started in sub-phase 1 for 95 affordable homes. A further outline planning application for the wider project was approved in October. This is for 629 mixed-tenure homes along with new community facilities including a new health hub, nursery, bus stand and bicycle lanes.

Ray Toft, managing director of Countryside Partnerships South London, said: “Custom House will be the 21st regeneration scheme to be delivered by us within Newham, and we’re delighted that the council have selected us as main contractor to help deliver the exciting next chapter for the Custom House regeneration programme".

Newham Council and Countryside Partnerships will now start the detailed design of the buildings, with project architect ECE Architecture, to submit a reserved matters planning application to deliver the draft design in summer 2024. Once approved, the council intends to start construction in 2025.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk