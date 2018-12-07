Next phase of $2.6bn Tampa airport upgrade begins

Hillsborough County Aviation Authority has awarded Hensel Phelps Construction a US$66m for construction of new facilities and site preparation of 35 acres at the airport’s new SkyCenter development area.

In the 2018 fiscal year, the airport served 21 million passengers – an all-time record. “The passenger growth we’re experiencing at the airport underscores the importance of the entire masterplan,” said Jeff Siddle, the airport’s vice president of planning and development. “SkyCenter is a key part of it. It will help us accommodate growth for years to come by allowing us to move our existing offices away from the terminal and repurpose that space for our passengers and guests.”

Hensel Phelps will develop the SkyCenter site, which is located just west of Tampa International Airport’s new rental car centre. Other aspects of the project include building 40,000-square-foot atrium and a pedestrian bridge.

Construction is expected to begin in January 2019. The site development and construction of the atrium and walkway are expected to be complete in 2020. Future plans for SkyCenter include a hotel, retail space and at least one office building.

In addition to SkyCenter, the second phase of the masterplan includes adding express lanes to the airport’s main terminal pick-up and drop-off areas. Phase 1 of the Master Plan – a main terminal expansion, 1.4-mile people mover, the new rental car centre and an overhaul of concessions– is largely complete. The third and final phase is a 16-gate airside expansion.