Next stage approved at Kirkstall Forge

CGI of 2 Kirkstall Forge

2 Kirkstall Forge, the next phase of development, comprises two buildings with ground floor leisure and retail space and office space above for up to 2,000 people (depending on social distancing layout). The upper floors will provide flexible office accommodation with open floor plates from 11,000 sq ft to 15,300 sq ft.

Architect is Cooper Cromar with Curtins as structural engineer and Hoare Lea as M&E consultant.

It is a speculative development by CEG. Number One Kirkstall Forge, built by Wates Construction in 2017/18, is now fully let and home to Zenith, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, Bupa and CEG.

The developers plan that ultimately the £400m Kirkstall Forge scheme, a six-minute train ride from Leeds city centre, will have 1,500 new homes, 300,000 sq ft of offices and 100,000 sq ft of retail, leisure and community space.

