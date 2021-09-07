NG Bailey recruits new directors

Andrew French (left) and Matthew Towner

Matthew Towner joins NG Bailey from SES Engineering Services, part of the Wates Group, where for the past three and a half years he been operations director for the London region. He was previously with Balfour Beatty Engineering Services and Lorne Stuart.

Andrew French has joined the NG Bailey team after three years as technology and IT director at MWH Treatment.

Chief executive David Hurcomb said: “Both bring valuable experience along with a wealth of knowledge to their respective roles and will play key parts in cementing our market leading position and maximising opportunities for sustainable growth.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk