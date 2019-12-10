NHBC recruits innovation chief

Richard Smith

His new job is to head up the development of NHBC’s standards and supporting technical guidance.

He will also oversee NHBCs analysis of modern methods of construction (MMC) systems and offsite prefabrication, as well as the NHBC Foundation’s research and guidance activities.

He has joined NHBC from MD Warranty Services, where he was technical director.

NHBC operation director Diane Marshall said: “Richard’s appointment comes at a key time when the industry is modernising and seeing an increasing number of MMC systems coming onto the market. His wealth of knowledge and experience in innovative and off-site construction, and his strong desire to help keep the company progressing is a welcome addition to the team."

