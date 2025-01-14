NHS decarbonisation framework unveiled

NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS), has unveiled a £500m framework agreement designed to help public sector organisations, including the NHS, decarbonise their estates.

The people who run the NHS want it to be the world’s first net zero national health service, reaching net zero by 2040 for the emissions the NHS controls directly.

The plan is to install internal and external wall insulation, ground source and air source heat pumps, electric heating systems, solar panels, ventilation systems and low energy lighting as well as traditional works such as replacing windows and doors.

The framework agreement has been designed via consultation with the public sector and Greener NHS leads to enable estates managers to combine decarbonisation works with their backlog of building works.

The suppliers chosen are:

Ashe Construction

Carbon3

CLC Contractors

Equans Regeneration

FES Support Services

Graham Asset Management

Irwin M&E

Kier Construction

Lorne Stewart

MTX Contracts

Oakes Energy Services

R&M Williams

RG Carter Cambridge

Seddon Construction

Sewell Group

Speller Metcalfe

Vital Energi Utilities

Willmott Dixon Construction.

Anjub Ali, senior category manager at NHS SBS, said: “With the announcement of over £1bn for public sector decarbonisation in 2024’s budget, the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero confirmed funding for the next wave of the public sector decarbonisation scheme.

“This new framework agreement will support the delivery of the NHS’s ambition in ‘delivering a net zero health service’ and is a response to the profound and growing threat to health posed by climate change. It is geared towards helping the NHS modernise and decarbonise aged assets and buildings throughout the public sector’s estates.”

NHS SBS’s framework agreement allows for both further competition and direct award across seven geographical regions. Both public projects and domestic dwellings are in scope, and the framework agreement can be used by all NHS and wider public sector authorities, including local authorities and housing associations.

