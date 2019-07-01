Niftylift targets Finland

JS-Multi, which is owned by Jani Myllymäki and Sami Tainio has workshops in Helsinki and Joensuu, with new locations planned. As well as service and repair booms, JS-Multi Service can also work on generators, compressors and other motorised equipment.

Jani Myllymäki and Sami Tainio said: “Our strengths in the industry are flexibility, know-how and co-operation with customer’s needs, to ensure machine availability. In the end, the rental companies only need to focus on renting their machines, not repairing and servicing their machines.

Mark van Oosten, export sales manager for Niftylift added: “We’re very pleased to be working with Jani and Sami and are looking forward to developing our presence in Finland in partnership with JS-Multi Service.”

Niftylift manufactures a range of hydraulic work platforms with working heights ranging from 12m to over 28m mounted on trailer towable, self-propelled, self-drive, track-drive chassis. The company, which was founded in 1985, has production facilities near Barnsley and in Milton Keynes as well as regional sales and service centres in the USA, throughout Europe, Australia, China, South Africa, Central and East Asia.

Got a story? Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk