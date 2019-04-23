Niftylift wins the double double in Queen’s Awards

Niftylift won Queen's Awards in two categories for the second time

Niftylift, a UK manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs), has achieved the distinction of being the only company to win in two categories for a second time.

In 2019, just as in 2013, Niftylift won a Queen’s Award in both the International Trade and the Innovation categories.

Ideal Boilers also won in both the International Trade and the Innovation category in 2019.

Other award winners from the construction sector include Willmott Dixon, for Sustainable Development, and Architect Weston Williamson + Partners (WW+P), for International Trade.

Also recognised int he International Trade category were excavator attachment specialist Auger Torque, facades specialist Newtecnic and Concrete Canvas, the innovative building materials firm that featured in the March 2019 issue of The Construction Index magazine (p35).

There was also a Queen's Award for Innovation for Manchester-based Tenmat, in recognition of its fire protection barrier that prevents the spread of fire behind the external cladding of building.

Overall, there were 129 International Trade winners, 61 Innovation winners, six Sustainable Development winners and five in the Promoting Opportunity Through Social Mobility category.

Roger Bowden, Niftylift’s chairman and founder said: “We are honoured to be recognised for not one, but two prestigious Queen’s Awards for Enterprise in 2019. These awards help to illustrate how our dedication to design and innovation, together with our attention to detail and strong customer focus, have allowed us to compete so successfully in this global marketplace.

“I am very proud of the strong and close-knit team we have here at Niftylift and I’d like to thank them all for their professionalism and commitment to ensuring our worldwide reputation and success over the years.”

Shaun Edwards, chief executive of Ideal Boilers, which also won awards for both International Trade and Innovation said: “It is an honour and a privilege to receive these awards, which reflect our continued commitment to innovation and international relations. This high recognition emphasises and reflects the hard work and determination of all our employees whose core values of excellence, integrity and an entrepreneurial spirit will continue to drive our business further towards greater achievements.”

Willmott Dixon’s Sustainable Development award comes a year after it picked up a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the category of Promoting Opportunity for its job creation schemes.

It is the second time that the contractor has won the award for Sustainable Development, the first being in 2014.

Willmott Dixon set the benchmark for use of natural energy in 2018 by ensuring all offices and sites were powered solely by energy from renewable sources. It has reduced its measurable carbon emissions relative to turnover by 59% since 2010 and achieved Level 2 of the Carbon Trust’s Supply Chain Standard – the only company in sector to achieve this

Group chief executive Rick Willmott said: “Receiving this accolade for a third time is a real honour that helps define our company’s approach to being a responsible business. Our purpose beyond profit ethos is about leaving a positive, sustainable legacy for future generations and this award is a wonderful recognition of our people’s hard work and commitment to make a difference. Whether for sustainability or social value we are incredibly proud to be setting the standard for our industry.”

Architect Weston Williamson + Partners (WW+P) is currently working on rail projects in Australia and Canada on the back of its work on Crossrail’s new Elizabeth line stations at Paddington and Woolwich. It is designing five stations on the Melbourne Metro extension; a major upgrade to Sydney Metro Sydenham Station; two stations and associated urban realm on the Yonge metro line extension in Toronto; and a new regional transit centre and passenger processing facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Over the last three years its international fees have grown by more than 600%.

Founding partner Chris Williamson said: “Our export success shows that you don’t have to be a huge company to work and sell abroad. If you have a specialism, if you’re expert in your field, there are great opportunities.”