Nixon adds to board

Group sales director Paul Corten

The strengthening of the board of directors follows major investment by Prudential Private Capital (Pricoa) in September 2021.

Paul Corten joined Nixon Hire in April 2022 as group sales director, responsible for overseeing the sales, business development and marketing functions, as well as the operation of the centralised hire and rehire desks. He has worked in the plant and tool hire business for 26 years, including 17 years with Speedy Hire as, variously, UK events and entertainment manager, UK sales manager and commercial manager. He has also worked for Coates Rentair, VPS and HSS Hire, where he helped to build and grow the Abird Power Solutions division from £6.8m to £30m annual turnover.

John Hudson is set to join Nixon Hire in June 2022 as chief financial officer. He started his career in research roles at British Nuclear Fuels and British Gas after gaining a doctorate in solid state physics. He then switched to accountancy, qualifying with Deloitte. He since worked for Black & Decker, Ideal Stelrad, Port of Tyne and was most recently chief financial officer at Home Group.

Chairman Gerard Murray

Back in October 2021 Gerard (Ged) Murray joined the Nixon Hire board as chairman. Another accountant, he was briefly CFO of Ardent Hire Solutions for six months in 2016. He has also worked for Reg Vardy, Northgate Vehicle Hire and Benfield Motor Group. Most recently he was chief financial officer of Tharsus Group, an automation and robotics company.

Chief executive Graham Nixon said: “We are delighted to welcome Gerard, John and Paul to Nixon Hire and the board. We are confident that they will put the skills and expertise they have garnered within their previous roles to great use, in helping to put comprehensive strategies in place to allow us to realise the significant ambitions we have for the business.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk