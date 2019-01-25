  1. Instagram
Construction News

Fri January 25 2019

  3. Nixon buys 230 JCB telehandlers

4 hours Nixon Hire has placed a £10m order with JCB for 230 telescopic handlers.

The JCB order is the biggest single order that Nixon Hire has ever placed in its 52-year history
It is the largest single order that Nixon has ever placed and is for a range of telehandlers, from seven metres to 17 metres.

All the machines are expected to be delivered during the course of 2019.

Managing director Graham Nixon said: “Nixon Hire have committed to spend over £22m in 2019 as part of our capital expenditure schedule and the order we have placed with JCB is the largest purchase within this programme – at £10m it is actually the largest single order for equipment we’ve ever placed. The purchase of these machines comes at a very exciting period of growth for Nixon Hire. Our depot network is expanding and the fleet is getting larger – all of which enhances our service offering to customers nationwide.”

Nixon Hire has 13 depots across England and Scotland with head office in Newcastle Upon Tyne. It turned over £5m in 2018.

