Nixon buys 235 Loadalls

At JCB HQ in Rocester are (left to right) Scot JCB regional manager Paul Coates, Nixon Hire MD Graham Nixon and JCB director Yvette Henshall-Bell

Nixon Hire placed the order with dealer Scot JCB for the full range of Loadalls, from the six- metre 525-60 model to the 20-metre 540-200.

Nixon Hire managing director Graham Nixon said: "Our decision to buy JCB was based on the quality and efficiency of the product as well as the excellent aftermarket support we receive from Scot JCB throughout the UK. The machines come with class leading telematics and this is a huge benefit to our own customers."

JCB key accounts director Yvette Henshall-Bell said: “We have worked very closely with Nixon Hire over many years and it is fantastic for both companies that Nixon Hire has been able to place a record order with JCB. Nixon Hire and JCB are both family-owned businesses sharing many common values and I am glad that our long standing partnership continues.”