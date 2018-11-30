NMCN to build £65m Jersey sewage works

Artist’s impression of Jersey sewage treatment works

The Jersey government has awarded NMCN a £56m design and build contract to develop a new sewage treatment works at Bellozanne, St Helier.

NMCN will be supported by process engineer Doosan Enpure and local Jersey-based civil engineering contractor Geomarine Limited.

The project is being sequenced to keep the existing facility operational while redundant areas are demolished, new structures constructed and upgraded plant is installed. Completion is expected in December 2022.

The existing Bellozanne sewage treatment works has been in operation for nearly 60 years and renewal works are designed to imporve efficiency and performance of the facility.

NMCN managing director major projects Stuart Proud said: “The redevelopment of the Bellozanne facility will transform the wastewater process on the island. A smooth transition between the existing operations and new facility is fundamental, and we have devised a meticulous programme of works to keep sewage treatment operational throughout.”