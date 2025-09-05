NorDan acquires Esk Glazing

NorDan UK managing director Craig Greenwood and Esk Glazing director Craig Irons

The acquisition of Esk Glazing expands NorDan’s reach across the northeast of Scotland, where the company has operated since 1981 from a base in Livingston, with additional offices in Aberdeen and Inverness.

NorDan Group is a Norwegian manufacturer of doors and windows. NorDan UK reported a turnover of £97m in 2024 and has six showrooms across the UK.

Esk Glazing was founded in 1974 by Eric Irons and is now led by his son Craig Irons. It supplies windows, doors and conservatories in northeast Scotland. Craig Irons will retain a shareholding in Esk under NorDan ownership.

NorDan UK's investment in Esk Glazing comes just a couple of months after its acquisition of Performance Doorset Solutions (PDS Doors), a door manufacturer based in Littleborough.

NorDan UK managing director Craig Greenwood said: “We’re delighted to welcome Esk Glazing into the NorDan Group. Their deep regional roots, reputation for quality, shared values around sustainability and service make this an ideal partnership. Together, we strengthen capacity across Scotland while maintaining local knowledge and responsiveness.”

Craig Irons said: “This partnership marks a new chapter for Esk Glazing. We’re proud of our heritage and culture, and joining NorDan allows us to broaden our product range and technical resources—while preserving the personal, people-focused service our customers know and trust.”

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