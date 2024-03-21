Norfolk turns to Mace for estate management programme

Norfolk County Hall has already been recently refurbished

Mace has been commissioned to come up with a programme of works to reduce energy bills at more than 100 council properties across the county.

In 2022 Mace completed a £71m refurbishment of Norfolk County Hall.

The new initiative will focus on modernising the rest of the council’s property portfolio to ensure long-term cost savings as well as long-term functionality.

The aim is to eliminate the use of fossil fuel where possible, putting in air source heat pumps, solar photovoltaic panels and, where necessary, perhaps building entirely new facilities.

Included in the initiative are community hubs, offices, children’s homes, fire and rescue service facilities, libraries and the museums portfolio.

Stewart Ward, Mace’s managing director for fitout and retrofit, said: “The Future Ready initiative is a step in the right direction for the decarbonisation of public sector estates across the UK. By making these buildings fit for the future, we are ensuring they can be used by local communities for generations to come, while creating a blueprint of what can be achieved nationwide.”

