Northvale adds floors to retirement flats

The airspace extension will add two floors to the rear block

Trickett House retirement flats in Sutton was the first scheme built by Sutton Housing Society in 1967. It is now being expanded from 49 flats to 68.

The £7m project sees Northvale Construction extend two blocks by building upwards, adding two floors to the rear block and one to the front, providing a total of 19 new net-zero-carbon homes for older people.

The airspace extension upgrades the impacted communal areas and includes the installation of air source heat pumps, solar panels, a green roof, sustainable drainage systems, low energy lighting and an Alertacall system. Externally, there will be additional parking to support the new homes, ambient access to the building and new EV charging points.

Now on site, Northvale Construction is expected to hand over the rear block in 2026 and complete all works by October 2027. Most residents will remain in their homes throughout the project.

Kevin Marshall, construction director at Northvale Construction, said: “We’re proud to be leading Sutton’s latest rooftop development, providing environmentally sustainable homes for older people. Building upwards is an innovative way to deliver affordable homes without additional land, using construction methods similar to traditional builds. Measures will be in place throughout the programme to ensure we keep everything safe and functional for residents living in the building.”

The project is being funded through a combination of GLA grant funding, a CAF Bank loan and internal subsidy.

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