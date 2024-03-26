Nottingham approves Rainier's block of flats

CGI of the new Waterway House that has been approved for construction in Nottingham

Rainier Developments’ plans to build a block of 191 one and two-bedroom apartments on a derelict 0.6-acre site on Waterway Street have been voted through by Nottingham City Council’s planning committee on the recommendation of planning officers.

The 191 flats will share 26 car parking spaces.

The site’s existing two-storey 1970s office block, also known as Waterway House, will be demolished as part of the redevelopment of the site.

Rainier Developments land director Will Blacker said: “Waterway House has an important role to play in supporting the city’s rising demand for homes, so I am delighted to see this development edging closer to reality having worked closely with the city council planning team.

“The site is set within an area of Victorian heritage that is still seen to this day in other nearby buildings which we wanted the new development to respect, and so the new-look Waterway House will reflect this.”

