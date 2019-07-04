Number of deaths on site falls

Latest annual figures from the Health & Safety Executive show that 30 people were killed on construction sites between April 2018 and March 2019, down from 38 the previous year.

Falls from height continue to be the biggest overall cause of death in the workplace, with 40 people killed during the year.

Overall, the provisional annual data for work-related fatal injuries revealed that 147 workers were fatally injured between April 2018 and March 2019 - a rate of 0.45 per 100,000 workers.

HSE chair Martin Temple said: “Today’s release of workplace fatality statistics is a reminder that despite the UK’s world leading position in health and safety, we cannot become complacent as we seek to fulfil our mission in preventing injury, ill health and death at work.”

The agriculture, forestry & fishing and onstruction sectors continue to account for the largest share of fatal injuries to workers, with 32 and 30 deaths respectively in 2018/19.

HSE Chair Martin Temple commented: “These statistics also remind us that, in certain sectors of the economy, workplace death remain worryingly high.

“Whatever the sector, we should remember that any change in numbers provides little comfort to the family, friends and colleagues of the 147 whose lives were cut short this year while doing their job.”

The three most common causes of fatal injuries continue to be: workers falling from height (40), being struck by a moving vehicle (30) and being struck by a moving object (16), accounting for nearly 60% of fatal injuries in 2018/19.

The new figures continued to highlight the risks to older workers; 25 per cent of fatal injuries in 2018/19 were to workers aged 60 or over, even though such workers made up only around 10 per cent of the workforce.

In addition, there were also 92 members of the public fatally injured in incidents connected to work in 2018/2019, approximately a third of which took place on railways.

Got a story? Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk