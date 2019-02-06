Nuttall and Lanes renew drain partnership

Andy Botfield and James Lees sign the paperwork

Over the past nine years of the framework arrangement, Lanes has delivered services for scores of BAM Nuttall projects.

The renewed rolling 12-month agreement ensures that Lanes teams at 22 depots across the UK are geared up to respond to BAM Nuttall's service requirements.

Lanes Group national business development manager Andy Botfield and BAM Nuttall head of supply chain James Lees have now signed documents to renew the agreement.

Andy Botfield said: "We're proud of what we've contributed on behalf of BAM Nuttall for many major projects, including development of infrastructure for the Olympic Park in London. We're very pleased that our partnership is continuing. BAM Nuttall champions a transparent, fair and constructive approach to doing business that is appreciated by our teams across the country."

James Lees said: "Our relationship with Lanes is based on shared values and standards which include a strong focus on health and safety, environmental protection and innovation. Lanes has demonstrated consistently high performance, shared learning and excellent communication, so we know we're always supported, and the drainage work we need doing will get done."

One recent project saw drainage engineers from the Lanes East London depot use innovative pillow packer technology to install point liners to repair a culvert for BAM Nuttall at the new wildlife reserve on Wallasea Island (pictured below).

Other services regularly delivered by Lanes for BAM Nuttall include rail track drainage cleaning and renewal, CCTV drainage surveys, sewer cleaning, and pipe rehabilitation, including lining.