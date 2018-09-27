Nuttall and Sisk share Leeds' £120m transport works

The Leeds public transport investment programme (LPTIP) is part of the long-term Connecting Leeds transport strategy to improve the transport network in and around the city.

BAM Nuttall has been selected for Contract 1, the design and construction of bus priority corridors and park & ride sites.

John Sisk & Son has got Contract 2 city centre gateways, focused on works in and around the city centre.

Work will be issued in phases, but the estimated total value of BAM Nuttall’s contract is £90m and Sisk’s is £30m.

The programme is funded through the Department for Transport (DfT), Leeds City Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

DfT approved the funding of £173.5m for LPTIP, subject to the city delivering the proposed public transport improvements by the deadline of April 2021. Consulting engineer WSP helped the city council develop its plans and the outline business case.

Leeds City Council executive member for regeneration, transport and planning Councillor Richard Lewis said: “I welcome the appointment of our new construction delivery partners, as we’re very keen to progress this work. It’s a big step in the process of helping to make our transport network as fast, efficient, reliable, accessible and green as we can. In keeping with our commitment to delivering on what people told us they want, we can’t do everything at once. The work will come forward in planned stages to be carried out in the months and years ahead.

“The idea behind the Leeds public transport investment programme and the Connecting Leeds strategy is for continuous improvements to be carried out across our transport network to make a real and meaningful difference for everyone travelling in our city and better connectivity with the wider region.”

BAM Nuttall divisional director Gareth Farrier said: “It’s extremely satisfying to maintain and grow our presence, along with our designers Mott MacDonald, in such a vibrant and ambitious city. We are excited at the prospect of working collaboratively with the council and all of the other stakeholders to deliver their vision, and to have a positive influence on the lives and futures of the people connected with Leeds through smart and sustainable engineering.”