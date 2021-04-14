Nuttall team in for £320m Arundel bypass

The hope is that the Linkconnex consortium of BAM Nuttall, Aecom and Mace will start construction before April 2024.

The A27 is the main road serving the south coast, between Pevensey in Sussex and Portsmouth, where it becomes the M27. However, as it passes through Arundel it operates well over capacity and causes disruption and severe congestion.

A Highways England spokesperson said: "Our proposals for the A27 Arundel bypass will bring benefits for drivers, local communities and the economy along the A27 corridor. Having an appointed contractor on board is a significant step in terms of progressing this much needed project and we are looking forward to working with BAM Nuttall, Aecom and Mace as part of Linkconnex collaborative partnership under our regional delivery partnership (RDP) framework.”

Following preliminary design, Highways England will lodge a request with the Planning Inspectorate for a development consent order.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk