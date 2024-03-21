O’Brien signs for Stavely canal bridge

Artist's impression of the new bridge

Connecting the Trans Pennine Trail with the Arkwright Trail across the canal, the works will facilitate the delivery of a 38-metre pedestrian and cycle bridge in Staveley .

The project is part of the first stage of the Staveley canal restoration, funded by the government’s Levelling Up programme.

Works are due to start on site in April, with groundworks beginning in May. The project will run for 20 weeks, with an opening ceremony planned for September.

Chesterfield Canal Trust development manager George Rogers said: “This is a big milestone for the Chesterfield Canal Trust, and we are delighted to appoint O’Brien Contractors to deliver this statement structure over the canal. Installing this bridge will open up the route for future restoration in multiple ways and I am looking forward to seeing it progress over the summer.”

O’Brien Contractors director Tony Mitchell said: “We are extremely pleased to have been appointed by The Chesterfield Canal Trust to provide the new bridge at Staveley. This prestigious project will be a huge benefit to pedestrians and cyclists all over the region and the restoration of this historic route will benefit the community for many years to come.”

