OCU to build Ferrybridge battery storage system

The energy storage system will use Chinese technology from Sungrow Power Supply

Construction of SSE’s second utility-scale battery storage system will begin before the end of the month.

Ferrybridge was decommissioned by SSE in 2016. Now SSE Renewables’ plans to build a 150MW battery storage project. It is expected to be fully operational by late 2024 and is being developed in conjunction with Chinese battery technology firm Sungrow Power Supply and construction contractor OCU Services (formerly O’Connor Utilities).

Sungrow is supplying its liquid cooled energy storage system, called PowerTitan. The scope of OCU's work is groundworks and installing utilities to connect the hardware to the grid.

This will be SSE Renewables’ second battery storage project in delivery. It has a 50 MW site already under construction in Salisbury, Wiltshire, due to be completed later this year.

Richard Cave-Bigley, director (solar and battery) at SSE Renewables, said: “By building out more battery storage, we can get more renewable power onto the grid. That’s because batteries store power in times of surplus generation and release it when it’s needed the most – helping us bring flexibility and balance to the grid.”

