Offsite house-builders selected for £400m framework

Construction News

Sat October 31 2020

20 hours Procure Plus has established a framework agreement for offsite manufacture and construction of housing.

Six suppliers have been selected for the framework, which is expected to be worth £400m over its four-year term.

The six are:

Impact Modular Ltd

Jan Snel UK Ltd

M-AR Offsite

Melius Homes

OSCO Homes

Totally Modular Ltd.

Jan Snel is a Dutch company that began life in 1960 delivering milk churns. It began making prefabricated temporary and permanent housing in 2014 and turned over about €15m a year. It registered a UK subsidiary company this summer. 

