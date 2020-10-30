Offsite house-builders selected for £400m framework

Six suppliers have been selected for the framework, which is expected to be worth £400m over its four-year term.

The six are:

Impact Modular Ltd

Jan Snel UK Ltd

M-AR Offsite

Melius Homes

OSCO Homes

Totally Modular Ltd.

Jan Snel is a Dutch company that began life in 1960 delivering milk churns. It began making prefabricated temporary and permanent housing in 2014 and turned over about €15m a year. It registered a UK subsidiary company this summer.

