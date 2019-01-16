Ogilvie to build new Edinburgh Travelodge

Developer Crucible Alba Group has awarded it the contract for the £4.5m project in the South Gyle area.

The new 70-bedroom hotel is due to be completed in the autumn and aims to attract tourists and business travellers taking advantage of its proximity to Edinburgh International Airport. It is located on a site purchased from Greene King and adjacent to a recently opened Farmhouse Inn.

Ogilvie Construction managing director Donald Macdonald said: “We are delighted to have been chosen for this project. Our team has extensive experience in the hotel and leisure sector in Scotland and we look forward to delivering the new Travelodge on time and budget for Crucible Alba Group. The building will be constructed to the highest standards creating a first-class facility in South Gyle.”