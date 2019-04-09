Ogilvy to build home for Great Tapestry of Scotland

The Great Tapestry of Scotland – which has been created by 1,000 people from across the country – will be on display in the new building in Galashiels.

Stirling-based Ogilvie will start work in the in the coming weeks at the town centre site to build the visitor centre, which has been designed by Page\Park.

The entre will have a range of interactive displays and activities. There will also be exhibitions and events for tourists and locals, as well as a gift shop, café and educational facilities.

Councillor Mark Rowley, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for business and economic development, said: “I am delighted we now have an experienced and trusted contractor in place to take forward the building of this nationally significant attraction, with the artist impressions indicating it will be a stunning piece of architecture in Galashiels town centre.

“Jobs will be created during construction of the facility alongside a wide range of social, economic and educational benefits once the building opens to the public.”

Alistair Moffat of the Tapestry Trustees added: “The Great Tapestry of Scotland is an object not only of great beauty and power, it will also act as an engine for renewal. As large-scale retail moves to the periphery of towns and cities, it is magnetic cultural attractions like the Tapestry that will bring back life to the centres of these beautiful places.

“The huge success of the V&A in Dundee, attracting 500,000 visitors in six months, doubling estimates, is only the latest example of how well this strategy works.”

Ogilvie Construction managing director Donald MacDonaldsaid: “We are delighted to be part of such a prestigious initiative for Galashiels and the Borders. The new visitor centre will be built to the highest standards creating a first-class facility and we will look forward to engaging with the local community throughout the construction period.”