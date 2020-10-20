OHL wins major Florida transit contract

The contract, which is for Miami-Dade’s Department of Transportation & Public Works, involves converting the South Corridor (South Dade Transitway) into a BRT.

It is one of six rapid transit corridors of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit Plan (Smart) and the first to move forward towards the construction phase.

Work includes the construction of 14 BRT stations and a ‘park and ride’ facility. OHL Building will build the park and ride as well as providing architectural coordination services for the fit-outs of the stations.

