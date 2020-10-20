  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue October 20 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. OHL wins major Florida transit contract

OHL wins major Florida transit contract

9 hours The US subsidiary of Spanish construction giant OHL has won a contract worth US$368m (£284m) to create a bus rapid transit (BRT) route in Florida.

The contract, which is for Miami-Dade’s Department of Transportation & Public Works, involves converting the South Corridor (South Dade Transitway) into a BRT.  

It is one of six rapid transit corridors of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit Plan (Smart) and the first to move forward towards the construction phase.

Work includes the construction of 14 BRT stations and a ‘park and ride’ facility. OHL Building will build the park and ride as well as providing architectural coordination services for the fit-outs of the stations.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »