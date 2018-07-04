OHL wins Spanish high-speed rail line

The contract for the Mondragón-Elorrio-Bergara section was awarded by Spain’s rail infrastructure manager Adif. OHL has a 40% share of the project, with the remainder taken by two of its subsidiaries - Sobrino (20%) and G & O (10%) – and by Geotunel (30%), which specialises in underground works.

The primary part of the project involves the construction of three tunnels with a total length of just over 6.3km, making up more than 89% of the contract length. It will be built by the New Austrian Tunnelling Method.