Mellior to convert old Hampstead care home

Branch Hill House, as it looks now, complete with 1960s wing

Bentry Capital has purchased Branch Hill House in Hampstead Village, an Edwardian mansion, for £16.4m. It plans to develop it into a gated scheme of 50 premium apartments set in 1.7 acres of gardens.

Construction of what is to be called No1 Hampstead will be led by Bentry Capital’s in-house arm, Mellior Group, with an anticipated three-year build programme.

The freehold site has lapsed planning consent (originally granted in 2021) for residential redevelopment.

No1 Hampstead will form part of a new collection of developments, called Bentry Heritage, comprised of historic buildings converted into residential schemes, and part of Bentry Capital’s £500m (GDV) development portfolio across London and regional cities.

Branch Hill House, off Branch Hill Road, provides 23,456 sq ft of accommodation across an Edwardian baroque mansion built in 1901 by Ernest Flint and architect Henry Flitcroft for banking tycoon John Nivison, 1st Baron Glendyne. The architecture is reminiscent of Sandringham House, which was remodelled around the same time (1900), albeit scarred by a wing added by Camden Council after it took over the building in the 1960s to use as a care home, which operated until 2015.

Bentry Capital will now return Branch Hill House to its residential origins, restore the original Edwardian period features and replacing the 1960s extension with a new-build wing to match the main building.

Subject to planning, the development will comprise around 50 one-, two- and three-bedroom lateral apartments, with a standalone townhouse.

CGI of Branch Hill House, after conversion to No1 Hampstead

Heritage specialist Stanhope Gate Architecture, who designed the original redevelopment masterplan, will work with Bentry Capital to revive the lapsed planning consent and enhance the unit mix.

Bentry Capital sales & marketing director David Ronson said: “Once fully restored and extended, Branch Hill House will bring a grand Sandringham-style residence offering premium apartments to the Hampstead market. This will be one of the most exclusive residential schemes in the area, and we anticipate significant interest.”

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