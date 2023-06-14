ONS: output down 0.6% in April

There was a 5.7% fall in private housing repair & maintenance in April

A 3% fall in private house-building output and a 5.7% fall in private housing repair & maintenance were the main contributors to April’s overall decline in construction output.

However, across the three months to April 2023 construction output saw an increase of 1.6% over the previous three-month period. This was the eighth consecutive three-month period of growth and came from a 5.7% rise in repair and maintenance as new work saw a decrease of 0.9%.

ONS figures also show that materials prices rose 8.4% in the first four months of the year, with inflation levels slowing to 4.7% in April.

Clive Docwra, managing director of property and construction consultancy McBains, commented: “After last month’s figures fuelled hopes of green shoots of recovery, today’s statistics will come as a blow to the construction sector.

“Particularly disappointing was that the fall was as a result of a decrease in new work, suggesting that confidence remains low among many big investors.

“It’s little surprise that private housing continues to struggle, and with falling house prices and low mortgage approval rates it will take some months before volume house-building shows a turnaround.”

