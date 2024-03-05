Orbit expands Nearney’s remit

Brian Nearney

Brian Nearney takes on responsibility for Orbit Homes’ operations in the Midlands, in addition to his current role as regional managing director for the south.

His territory now covers Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes, Buckingham, and Bedfordshire, as well as Kent, East and West Sussex, Surrey and South London boroughs.

Mr Nearney said: “Orbit Homes is an award-winning developer and is at an exciting stage in its growth, so I am delighted to be able to help lead its drive to deliver more well designed, affordable and energy efficient new homes, as well on its regeneration plans across the midlands and in the south.”

Group director Helen Moore said: “Brian has been a real asset in leading the team and driving the delivery of affordable, future-fit homes in the south and I’m confident that he will continue to drive both regions forward with the same enthusiasm.”

