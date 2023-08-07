Orbit names new regional MD

Ray Winney

Ray Winney becomes regional managing director after four years as construction director with Orbit Homes.

He steps up following the retirement of Andy Doylend.

Ray Winney said: “I first joined Orbit Homes as I believed in its strong social purpose and commitment to delivering affordable, high-quality, sustainable new homes. I am looking forward to working with the team to continue to deliver on these values together, grow the business and have a positive impact across the region for our customers, communities, and colleagues.”

Group director Helen Moore said: “Ray has been instrumental in taking the business forward in his role as construction director and is a real asset to the team. I would also like to thank Andy for his service over the last four years. Orbit Homes in the east has gone from strength-to-strength under his leadership, becoming the strong business and team we have today.”

