Original contractor returns to Humber Bridge for cable inspection works

The Humber Bridge opened in 1981

Cleveland Bridge UK will act as principal contractor in the refurbishment works, with Aecom as project manager.

Eight main cable panels, each 18 metres long, will be inspected, with samples taken and inspect in the laboratory. Lab work will be undertaken by Cowi.

Winning the contract marks a return to the Humber Bridge for Cleveland Bridge as it was part of the original British Bridge Builders construction consortium, alongside Sir William Arrol & Co and Redpath Dorman Long, which built the bridge in the 1970s.

Construction of the single-span suspension bridge, which crosses the Humber Estuary connecting the East Riding of Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire, began in 1973. It was opened to traffic in 1981.

Chris Droogan, managing director of Cleveland Bridge UK, said: “We are exceptionally proud to have secured this contract for the Humber Bridge, which is not only significant in the development of our bridge refurbishment and upgrade activities, but also because it sees us return to one of our prestigious UK bridge projects.

“As one of the main partners in the construction of the Humber Bridge, I am really pleased that we can again apply our experience and expertise to ensure the extension of the lifespan of this vital and impressive piece of infrastructure.”

He added: “This project is a key element of our strategy to expand our presence in bridge refurbishment and upgrades where we can act as principal contractor, applying the talent and proficiency of our engineers and supply chain, and we are currently developing a pipeline of renewal projects for the future.”