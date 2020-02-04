Osborne appoints commercial director

Gavin Pritchard

The appointment is designed to support Osborne’s growth in transport infrastructure projects, where annual sales have increased by nearly 50% in the last two years to £175m.

Gavin Pritchard replaces Simon McCausland, who is taking on a new role at Osborne as group projects director.

Mr Pritchard joins Osborne from ABB, where he was project director on the £500m Caithness Moray high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission link. Before that, he was project director for Alstom Nuclear on the Hinkley Point C project.

He has also previously worked for Osborne around the turn of the millennium.

Managing director John Dowsett said: “At Osborne we strive to do things differently and provide more efficient and effective outcomes for our customers. Gavin’s introduction will further strengthen our leadership team and provide us with learning and best practice opportunities from outside our industry sector, which can be translated into our customer’s programmes.

“An added bonus is that Gavin is yet another talented individual returning to Osborne. Gavin previously worked with us for eight years culminating in the role of commercial manager in our first frameworks with Network Rail in 2002. Knowing that Gavin understands exactly what it means to live and breathe the values and behaviours that make us different, was a key factor in his appointment.”

