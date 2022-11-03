Osborne names new chief executive

Mark Hoyland

Mark Hoyland will join Osborne next spring from social housing developer Orbit, where he has been chief executive for six years.

He was previously managing director of Balfour Beatty Engineering Services for a couple of years, joining from Peverel Property Services. He has also worked for City West Homes, Rok, Ballast and George Wimpey.

Dave Smith, a former Wates Group chief operating officer and McLaren Construction managing director, has been interim chief executive of Osborne since Andy Steele stepped down in November 2021.

Mark Hoyland said of his new employer: “It is a group with a strong heritage and reputation, clear commitment to the customer and deeply embedded values. Osborne has a huge opportunity ahead with the ability to successfully grow each part of the group.”

Chairman Andrew Osborne said: “Mark’s extensive experience, alongside his passion for the customer and commitment to the built environment, complements the Osborne vision. As group chief executive he will lead the group and develop our strategic focus on sustainability, energy efficient design and development.”

