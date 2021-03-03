Osborne taps up Bow Tie’s Passivhaus know-how

The partnership of Osborne and Bow Tie Construction will be pitching for retrofit work to reduce the energy requirements of existing housing stock.

Bow Tie Construction began life in 2011 as a residential contractor specialising in low energy construction. But having completed several Passivehaus new-builds and retrofits in London and the home counties, including listed buildings, it is increasingly becoming more of a design consultancy with its own proprietary carbon reduction methods.

This is what it adds to Osborne’s social housing maintenance and programme management capability.

Vicky Fordham-Lewis, managing director of Osborne Property Services, said that the partnership offered “a flexible, customer-centric solution to manage the entire journey to zero carbon”.

Bow Tie innovation director Hagop Heath-Matossian, a certified Passivhaus designer, added: “This collaboration will be a game changer for the retrofit sector. We are combining Bow Tie’s decade of bespoke retrofit expertise with Osborne’s excellent record of customer satisfaction as an embedded maintenance provider for local authorities. Our joined-up approach means a single expert provider is responsible for scoping, design, installation and post-occupancy monitoring which will reduce responsive maintenance needs and costs. We believe our solution addresses all the associated carbon zero issues facing elected councillors, housing providers and their officers.”

