Paddington digs to get £26m makeover

The building in Paddington

The 100,000 sq ft refit will provide space to accommodate 352 students in Paddington.

Working with Paragon Construction Consultants, FaulknerBrowns Architects and Portland Consulting Engineers, Collins will divide the existing building into student bedsits and put in communal amenity facilities, including social areas, a gym and a laundry.

The Citi View Paddington refurbishment includes upgrading two-stair and lift cores to comply with current regulations, replacing all 400 windows for enhanced energy performance, and implementing VRF heating and cooling systems with smart controls and building management systems.

Collins has already started work on-site and is has schedule to be done by September 2024.

The appointment to deliver Citi View Paddington follows completion of The Helix, a 19-floor, 400-bedroom student accommodation development in Wembley, which is set for its first intake of students next month.

Collins Construction divisional director Duncan Redman said: “Union Property Services is an established developer in the PBSA sector and our appointment reflects Collins’ growing expertise in the refurbishment and fit out of student accommodation. We are pleased to be working alongside them to deliver Citi View and look forward to turning a constrained and outdated building into what will be a much sought after product and achieving this within a timeframe that meets their commercial ambitions.”

FaulknerBrowns' design

