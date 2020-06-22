Pagabo holds Zoom briefing for £47bn framework

Pagabo is acting on behalf of Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne & Wear NHS Foundation Trust to establish a framework of developers capable of providing developer-led schemes within the UK for the whole of the public sector.

The framework will cover all types developer-led schemes within construction and premises. The framework will run for an initial four years from September 2020, with the option to extend for a further 18 months to April 2026.

The framework features three lots: Property Development via Joint Venture (JV) & Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV); Long Income Lease & Lease Back; and Property Development Single Site by Development Agreement. The procurement will involve a single stage process following a Public Contract Regulations 2015 Open Procedure. Interested parties are invited to register interest via Pagabo’s In-Tend tendering portal.

The market engagement meeting is being held on 30th June 2020 – 10am to 12 noon, via Zoom. To join this briefing session, register using https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tJ-3BgXKTjKtVqQ-uMhIBw

Pagabo managing director Jason Stapley said: “We have been in consultation with key developers and local authorities since September 2019 and are really pleased to be bringing the first developer-led framework to the market at this time to help public sector bodies procure work with developers that is critical to building a better future.

“The framework will not only to save time and effort when procuring a developer, but will also save developers a lot of money on bidding for opportunities - which for some larger development schemes can be as high as £1m.

“It has of course been a worrying time for the sector, with construction output dropping by record amounts, but despite the exceptional circumstances we have seen a tremendous amount of enquiries still coming through to us from the public sector – showing the vital role that frameworks have on the road to recovery.

“Government has already indicated that infrastructure around the UK is to be a focus – and a huge part of a ‘return to normal’, and a framework that allows developers the ability to procure works through a compliant, and simple to use framework that will help with creating a more robust sector all round.

“In everything we do, we consider how it will create positive change for the industry as a whole. We are listening to our clients and understanding which projects our public sector clients are looking to procure and when. We are sharing that information with our partners, where and when we can – to instil confidence and help them plan for the Covid recovery phase and beyond.”

