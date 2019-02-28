Pagabo launches refurb framework

Pagabo was established in 2013 to develop a panel of frameworks for public sector procurement. Refit & refurb joins a stable of construction related frameworks.

The framework is banded into 12 regions and five lots according to project value, ranging from sub £250,000 to more than £30m.

The framework includes shell & core, category A & B refurbishment, internal refresh for occupied and non-occupied buildings and cut & carve refurbishment for all structural and non-structural modifications.

Pagabo chief executive Simon Toplass said: “We’re really excited about our latest offering and delighted to have a great choice of specialists on the framework for our clients.”

In 2018, 195 projects worth a total £462m were procured through Pagabo.