Pagabo opens bidding for £2.4bn of framework deals

Bids are being called for two UK-wide frameworks for energy efficiency improvement works, together valued at £1.6bn, as well as for the third iteration of Pagabo’s professional services framework, worth £780m.

The decarbonisation frameworks share a similar structure – four value bands and 12 geographic regions – but one is specifically for schemes in the healthcare sector and the other is for other sectors.

The healthcare decarbonisation framework is hosted by Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH); the general decarbonisation framework is hosted by Kingston upon Hull City Council.

There have been some changes to the structure since a prior information notice was published a few weeks ago, as Pagabo chief procurement officer Jason Stapley explained: “Our aim is always to make things as simple and efficient as possible for both clients and suppliers, which is why certain changes have been made to the decarbonisation framework during development after the Prior Information Notice (PIN) earlier in the summer,” he said.

“When developing this offering, it had initially included a lot for retrofit consultancy services. However, our continued engagement with the market has revealed these services are best placed within our Professional Services offering for market clarity. With both frameworks intended to go live at a very similar time, there will be the ability to link through from the retrofit consultancy lots under the professional services framework to the decarbonisation framework, thereby providing a clear procurement route for any works clients require.”

Companies interested in the decarbonisation frameworks are encouraged to submit bids before 23rd October 2023. Those wishing to be appointed to both the healthcare-specific and wider sector offerings will be required to submit two separate tenders, which will be evaluated according to each framework.

To submit a bid for the framework for decarbonisation solutions dedicated to healthcare schemes, visit in-tendhost.co.uk/pagabo/aspx/ProjectManage/1271.

To submit a bid for the framework for decarbonisation solutions available to all other sectors, visit in-tendhost.co.uk/pagabo/aspx/ProjectManage/1270.

Professional services framework

Simultaneously, bidding has been opened for the third iteration of Pagabo’s professional services framework. This is value at £780m for its UK agreement, and now also has a dedicated framework for Scotland valued at £27m.

This framework runs for four years from April 2024.

The Education Alliance Trust remains the contracting authority for the professional services frameworks, with Pagabo managing on its behalf as it does with the current iteration.

To submit a bid for the UK professional services framework, visit in-tendhost.co.uk/pagabo/aspx/ProjectManage/1266.

To submit a bid for the Scotland professional services framework, visit in-tendhost.co.uk/pagabo/aspx/ProjectManage/1272.

