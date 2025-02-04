Pagabo prepares major framework renewals

Pagabo chief procurement officer Jason Stapley

On behalf of contracting authority Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Trust, Pagabo has published prior information notices (PINs) to request participation in preliminary market engagement for the renewal of its major works framework and developer led framework.

The lot structure for both frameworks will be informed by preliminary market engagement and will be confirmed prior to the call for competition, which is scheduled for June 2025.

The current iteration of the major works framework has 25 contractors prequalified for construction projects valued above £5m. Initially launched in 2020 to run for a term of up to six years, the framework has seen more than 75 projects procured, alongside more than 100 opportunities for suppliers at a total value of £2bn. Schemes procured through the framework include the Lakes Estate renewal scheme in Milton Keynes, The Manchester College’s City Campus extension, and the Innovation Matrix in Swansea for University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

The current iteration of the developer led framework went live at the end of 2020 and gives clients access to 21 pre-approved developers. Some 46 schemes with a total combined value of more than £5bn have been procured through the current iteration of the framework, with more than £7bn in the pipeline.

The framework has enabled more than 15,000 homes to be built, Pagabo says, along with thousands of square feet of commercial, retail and public space. Notable schemes include Bradford City Village, Great Western Hospital, High Peak District Council City Centre Regeneration and Derby City Council Cultural Heart Development.

Pagabo chief procurement officer Jason Stapley said: “These two frameworks have been completely transformative for the sector over recent years, driving real value for clients and transformational placemaking for communities. We know that there’s so much more to unlock...

“We welcome insights from any contractor, developer or contracting authority that is considering participating in the opportunity, or may utilise the new frameworks. These insights are vital to support in designing a solution that works for everyone.”

Interested contractors and developers can register to the e-tendering portal In-Tend to express their interest and complete a pre-market engagement survey for the relevant framework. The surveys will remain open until 28th February 2025.

For further information on the developer led framework PIN, go to www.find-tender.service.gov.uk/Notice/003511-2025?origin=SearchResults&p=1 and for the major works framework PIN, go to www.find-tender.service.gov.uk/Notice/003515-2025?origin=SearchResults&p=1.

