Passivhaus Trust sets sights on 10% target by 2035

Knights Place in Exeter was is one of the first multi-occupancy social housing schemes in the UK to be built to the Passivhaus standard

Having helped popularise its energy-efficient housing concept, the Passivhaus Trust is now setting its sights on certifying 10% of all new UK housing by 2035.

Passivhaus Trust data (as of February 2025) estimates that there are at least 2,250 certified Passivhaus homes in the UK and more than 8,000 homes targeting Passivhaus currently in the pipeline. This represents 1% of all new UK housing (193,010 homes were built in the UK in 2023, according to the Office for National Statistics), assuming that 2,000 projects in the pipeline will be built per year.

Policy and funding changes, as well as the Passivhaus standard’s growing popularity as a counter to high energy bills, are all credited with this increased uptake within the UK construction industry, the trust says.

Jon Bootland, chief executive of the Passivhaus Trust, said: "This new data shows that Passivhaus standard is now a mainstream option in the UK. 1% is the figure that has been achieved by Passivhaus in the UK, but we now expect exponential growth. We’re aiming to move up from 1% to 10% of all new housing by 2035. We also want at least 50% of the industry to understand the principles behind Passivhaus. It’s a massive challenge. We need to really accelerate delivery. The Passivhaus Trust, as an independent, non-profit organisation, aims to provide the leadership the industry needs to do just that."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk