Patent secured for Alfabloc Mk II

Casting Alfabloc modules

Alfabloc Mark II will be produced as an ultra-low carbon product from January 2023.

When SigmaRoc acquired Poundfield Products in 2017 it also acquired a series of patents covering the Alfabloc modular walling systems.

Alfabloc is comparised of A-shape pre-cast concrete blocks that are interconnecting and freestanding to form a wall. Units come in seven sizes from 1.2 to 6.0 metres high and can weigh up to 5.2 tonnes. Applications include construction, agriculture, sea defences and military.

SigmaRoc has continued to develop its product portfolio with further innovations including the evolution of Alfabloc, it said. As well as using lower carbon concrete, the Alfabloc Mark II makes the installation and interlocking even faster and the constructed wall more seamless once in place.

Alfabloc explained

