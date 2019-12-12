Peri opens new vocational training centre

The family-owned company said that it is investing a “single-digit million Euro amount” in the new facility at its headquarters in Weißenhorn, Germany.

"Our new vocational training centre is an investment in the future of Peri", said Dr Fabian Kracht, managing director finance and organisation. “We have ambitious growth plans for the coming years and need good people. When it comes to skilled workers, we have always relied foremost on people coming from our own vocational training. Excellently trained apprentices are an important success factor for Peri. That's why we have invested in this new vocational training centre."

Particular aims of the training are to cater for rapidly advancing digitalisation of production and the development of ‘Industry 4.0’, using ‘smart’ technology. "Industry 4.0 can only succeed if we also offer Vocational Training 4.0,” said Leonhard Braig, managing director production and supply chain. “The new digitalised and automated production plants require a new qualification and requirements profile for our skilled workers. For this reason, automation, sensor technology, big data, digitalized production and much more are part of the vocational curriculum at Peri in addition to the classic technical basic know-how. We want our trainees to work just as safely and cleanly with a file and a vice as with a PC and a fully automated production cell. They can now experience, learn and practice both in our new vocational training centre."

In Germany, about 130 young people are currently employed at Peri as apprentices or as ‘dual’ students combining practical experience with study. The company offers apprenticeships in 11 professions and nine dual study courses.

"We assume that Peri's demand for well-trained skilled worker and students will continue to rise in the coming years," says Simon Flandi, Head of Vocational Training at Peri. "Our new vocational training centre opens all possibilities within the framework of vocational training 4.0 and the best possible preparation for later interesting, challenging jobs to all those who opt for an apprenticeship at Peri".

