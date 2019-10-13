Permission granted for new Speyside distillery

The approval covers a new distillery, visitor centre, warehouse and associated infrastructure at a site just off the A95 on the outskirts of Grantown-on-Spey.

Applicant Speymalt Whisky Distributors Ltd (trading as Gordon & MacPhail) has applied to build the new distillery in order to expand its existing business. The new facility will have a maximum production capacity of two million litres of spirit – or 100,000 cases of whisky – per year.

The CNPA planning had previously carried out a site visit to the location between Craggan Outdoors and Gaich Farm.

As well as the proposals for a whisky distillery and associated buildings close to the River Spey, the application site extends over the A95 to include an area of land for a water abstraction pipeline.

CNPA Planning Officer Katherine Donnachie said: “The building is set to be ‘state of the art’ and we consider it to be well designed and in a good location with suitable mitigation measures in place to combat ecological impacts. Subject to conditions and a legal agreement securing good pedestrian and cycle links between Dulnain Bridge and Grantown, I recommend we approve the application.”

CNPA planning committee convener Eleanor Mackintosh said: “I congratulate the applicant on a thorough and well-presented application. This is a major development for the area and this will be the first malt whisky distillery to be approved by the Cairngorms National Park Authority since it was established in 2003.”

