Persimmon in trouble over unauthorised road construction

The Lathro Meadows development is being built in Kinross

Perth & Kinross Council will be fencing off the roads and taking them out of use from 10.00am on 13th June.

Persimmon Homes is building the homes at the Lathro Farm site in Kinross under a planning consent granted on 31 March 2017. The council said that the roads forming Phase 1B at the west side of the site are being constructed without Road Construction Consent. This constitutes an offence under Section 23 of the Roads (Scotland) Act, it said. The roads affected are between the houses which have already been built and the motorway.

“A notice warning of the closure has been placed on the site to allow time for trade vehicles and plant etc to be removed,” it said. “This closure will remain in force until Road Construction Consent has been granted, this may take several months. The roads concerned will be fenced off and periodic checks will be made to ensure the integrity of these are maintained.”

The council added that it was aware that some properties within this phase of housing have already been sold with move-in dates imminent. A short section of the unauthorised road that provides access to these properties will not be included within this closure for the benefit of these new householders.