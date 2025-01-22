Persimmon launches training house

The launch attended by suppliers and contractors who contributed to the build of the model home

Persimmon has created a three-storey model home at its Space4 factory in Castle Bromwich to demonstrate what can be done.

The model home has Mauer brick façades, factory fitted to the Space4 timber frame product prior to erection.

The interior of the house showcases the different stages of build in each room, starting with a completed living room, moving through the home to show the water and electricity fittings, as well as thermally efficient wall and roof insulation. Signage throughout the house provides links to product information and building regulations as well as Persimmon’s own guidelines.

The new facility will be used for testing new construction technologies as well as training staff, subcontractors, suppliers and manufacturers.

David Griffin, group build director at Persimmon Homes said: “We look forward to seeing our trial home put to good use over the coming year, helping us to achieve our goal of developing sustainable, quality homes for local people.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk